Sainsbury's CIO Phil Jordan joins IT Leaders Festival

clock • 1 min read
Join us for Day 1 of the to hear Jordan speak about how to adopt future operating models today

Computing is delighted to welcome Phil Jordan, Group CIO of Sainsbury's, to the IT Leaders Festival Day 1 line-up. Phil will lead a session exploring how to adopt future operating models today.

Your organisation's choice of operating model has an enormous impact across all facets of business: from the value you bring to your customers, to the environment and procedures your staff will follow. For many leaders, the decision to reimagine the existing operating model can feel like challenging the status quo, but if IT leaders have learned anything from the last few years, it's that change IS the status quo.

Day 1 of the IT Leaders Festival will take place on 4th October, live at the Cavendish Conference Centre in London. It's an exclusive opportunity for IT leaders from end user companies to hear from our visionary speakers, learn from Computing's proprietary industry research, collaborate with peers and come away with new thinking that will create actionable change.

The Festival will then continue on 11th October with a virtual day live from our studio in Covent Garden, where industry professionals can hear new case studies and get involved in industry discussions and practitioner deep dives. By registering for day 1, you will automatically receive complimentary access to the virtual day.

