Part 2 of the CyberSecurity Festival is coming this November

clock • 1 min read
Interactive keynotes, deep-dive discussions and networking opportunities are just a few of the reasons to attend
Image:

Interactive keynotes, deep-dive discussions and networking opportunities are just a few of the reasons to attend

Detect. Defend. Deter

As the number of sophisticated, engineered, and automated attacks continues in their millions every week, organisations across public and private sectors must maintain stringent defences to protect their systems and data. However, a purely defensive posture only encourages criminals to persist in their digital siege.

Without the concerted effort of every supplier, partner and client in your supply chain to implement their own rigorous security measures, foster a culture of openness, and report attacks in real time, the risk of a breach will always be there.

The first step to protect your systems and data is to stay informed on the current trends.

Join your peers at Computing's Cyber Security Festival: Part 2 on Tuesday 15th November at One Birdcage Walk, London for our in-person conference and on Thursday 17th November for the closing day of the festival live online.

Both days offer access to exclusive and interactive keynote, panel, deep-dive, and networking sessions, each covering topics including automation and AI, supply-chain security, zero-trust, recruitment and retention, and psychological safety, to name just a few. All these sessions, and more will be hosted by a diverse group of experienced and engaging subject experts and industry leaders.

Find out more and register here.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Rubie Romanay

View profile
More from Rubie Romanay

Beautiful, striking content fuelled by real-time data unlocks the power of ABM

Entries for the UK IT Industry Awards 2022 close on Friday

More on Threats and Risks

Researcher Patrick Wardle first warned Zoom about the bug in December last year
Threats and Risks

Zoom fixes dangerous flaw on Mac - for the third time

Security researcher finds that the squeaky wheel gets the grease

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 15 August 2022 • 1 min read
The average business ransom paid is now above $800,000
Threats and Risks

Majority of firms lack cyber insurance

Cost, lack of transparency and increasing software requirements are big challenges when it comes to finding an insurer

Dev Kundaliya
clock 12 August 2022 • 3 min read
Patch Tuesday: Two zero-days and 17 critical flaws fixed in Microsoft's August update
Security Technology

Patch Tuesday: Two zero-days and 17 critical flaws fixed in Microsoft's August update

A hefty 121 vulnerabilities have been patched this month

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 10 August 2022 • 3 min read