Computing announces the UK's most influential IT leaders

We're all about the IT leader here at Computing - whether that's the CIO, CTO, IT director, chief architect or any one of dozens of other titles. Utilising our knowledge of the end-user IT community across the UK, we're pleased to announce that we've now published this year's IT Leaders 100 list.

The IT Leaders 100 is Computing's definitive assessment of the most influential figures in UK IT. Having spoken to hundreds of IT leaders over the last 12 months and beyond - and with decades of experience in the industry across the editorial team - every year we determine which of the UK's CIOs, directors, heads and leads has made the most outstanding contributions to their sector and the industry overall.

Stuart Sumner, Computing Editor and Global Vice President of Content, said, "The UK has some of the most innovative IT leaders in the world, making real contributions to their own brands, the wider industry and society. Achieving a place on Computing's IT Leaders 100 list is something to be really proud of: it shows great achievement in a thriving space."

To produce this list we took into account factors like size of organisation, size of department, annual budget, duration in role and level of transformation achieved. Then, in consultation with industry experts, we undertook the incredibly challenging task of producing the final list - our assessment of the most influential figures in UK IT today.

There's no ranking attached - you won't see anyone numbered here. Simply making it onto this prestigious list is a great achievement, and not easily done. Instead we've simply sorted the entrants alphabetically, from Adelaja to Wooldridge.

Regular readers might see some familiar faces, but like every year there are plenty of new names on the list. For 2022 we've paid special attention to those going above and beyond not just directly in the IT space, but the surrounding areas like recruitment, training and retention: all key considerations for the industry this year.

We're also thrilled that this year's list contains more participants from traditionally under-represented groups in IT leadership, particularly women and people from BAME backgrounds. The industry has a long way to go, but it is achieving change.

Congratulations to all who reached this stage - and well done on your outstanding contributions to the industry.

