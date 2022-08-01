WhatsApp CEO says it would be 'foolish' to bow to government pressure on encryption

clock • 3 min read
WhatsApp CEO says it would be 'foolish' to bow to government pressure on encryption
People won’t like their messages being read by others, Will Cathcart argues

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart has said that the security of their messaging platform would not be weakened following any government orders. In an interview with the BBC, Cathcart said that WhatsApp...

