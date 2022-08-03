Announcing Deskflix Season 4: The Future of Cloud Automation

We are delighted to announce our fourth season of Deskflix for 2022. This exclusive digital event on Wednesday 21st September will explore the future of cloud automation.

Cloud comes in many flavours - public, private, hybrid, multi, native and more. What these models all share is their colossal ability to automate manual tasks. With the cloud model, you can spin up a huge number of identical VMs in a tiny fraction of the time and cost of provisioning their physical equivalents.

Cloud-based monitoring tools can crunch petabytes of data from thousands of different sources to provide an unparalleled systems overview; and of course, this data can also feed the machine learning models that power AI in security, event response, automated service provision, NLP, predictive analytics and much more.

Cloud is automation writ large, only restricted by our imaginations. Join us on 21st September for Deskflix: The Future of Cloud Automation, where we'll be taking a look at what's coming in areas including cyber security, operational technology, robotic process automation, automated service management and the IoT.

