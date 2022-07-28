The IT Leaders Festival is back for 2022!

Computing is delighted to announce the return of the IT Leaders Festival, the premier gathering of UK-based senior technology professionals. This year's festival will take place across three days, spread over thee weeks, with an in-person conference kicking off the festival on 4th October at the Cavendish Conference Centre in London.

The event is exclusively for senior IT decision makers from end user companies only.

The following two days of the festival will be virtual conference broadcast live from our studio in Covent Garden on 11th and 18th October.

The festival will be an exclusive opportunity IT decision makers to come together to learn, collaborate and tackle their biggest technology and business challenges.

Machine learning? Automation? Digital transformation? Cloud integration? These are some of the challenges facing today's IT leaders and each will be discussed and debated at the event.

The thought leaders, IT departments, and tech teams who will turn these technologies into the tools and services that will revolutionise our workplaces and homes are helping to lay the foundations for the next stage in technology's evolution. On top of this, the demand for tech specialists is at an all-time high. With industry veterans changing employers more regularly than ever, and Gen Z entering the workforce, there is a renewed confidence and idealism in the role they play but that also a includes host of new expectations for their employers.

Agenda highlights include:

Day 1 keynote: Adopting Future Operating Models Today

Day 1 Panel Discussion - Refining the Process: Recruiting a Neurodiverse Workforce

Day 1: Pixel Preservation: Real applications for the blockchain, smart-contracts and NFTs

Day 2 Keynote - Tactile Teams: How the CIO role is being made redundant

Day 2 Panel Discussion: Breathless Horror: How unfettered AI can become a nightmare scenario

Day 3 Fireside Chat: Subduing Scope 3

Day 3 Panel Discussion - Every Cloud

Confirmed speakers for this year's IT Leaders Festival include Phil Jordan, Group CIO at Sainsbury's, Tree Hall, CEO of Charity IT Leaders, Jeremy Cooper, Founder of Balanced Life, Andrew Shelford, CEO of ADHD UK, Tom Geraghty, Founder of PsychSafety.co.uk & Transformation Lead at Red Hat, with more speakers being confirmed in the coming weeks.

This year's festival will be an experience not to be missed, with IT leaders coming together to hear visionary speakers, being first to learn Computing's proprietary industry research, collaborate with peers and come away with new thinking that will create actionable change.

We look forward to welcoming you to the IT Leaders Festival 2022. Click here to view the website, here to register for day 1 at the Cavendish Conference Centre and here to register for days 2&3 broadcast online from our Convent Garden studio.