Government approves the construction of the world's longest drone 'superhighway' in the UK

The 265-km long Project Skyway will connect Reading, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Coventry and Rugby
The government has approved plans to construct the world's largest and longest drone "superhighway" in the UK. The is being hailed as the most ambitious transport project envisaged for the UK si...
