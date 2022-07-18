Entries for the Technology Product Awards close this week

Uniquely among Computing events, at the Technology Product Awards you choose the winners

The awards where you choose the winners are back, but the deadline is just around the corner. Entries close this Friday, so make sure to get your entries in on time to be celebrated as a true technology hero.

Computing's Technology Product Awards recognise the best of the UK's technology industry: from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the most interesting and successful end-user projects.

Uniquely in technology, there is no judging panel - instead you and your fellow IT leaders vote to decide who should take home the prize.

Enter now

The Technology Product Awards reward technology talent, with categories ranging from security and cloud computing to AI and infrastructure, as well as showcasing the impressive innovations and inventions that deserve industry-wide praise.

This year, we're excited to be announcing the winners at a live awards ceremony at a venue in central London on Friday 25th November. We will confirm details closer to the event date.

Winning at the Technology Product Awards is an endorsement beyond even those from other Computing events - because here, you know that it is your peers, and even competitors, who have judged you worthy.

Click here to see this year's categories and entry criteria, or enter here.