Shell Energy and Virgin Media are UK's most complained about telecoms providers, Ofcom

The UK's telecoms regulator, Ofcom, has released its latest report on complaints received about broadband, landline, mobile and pay-TV s ervices, detailing which companies showed the best and worst performance between January and March 2022.

"In the quarter from January to March (Q1 2022), complaints to Ofcom stayed broadly at the same level as last quarter (October to December 2021)," the regulator said.

"Complaints about fixed broadband and pay-TV services increased slightly, while complaints about landline and pay-monthly mobile services remained the same."

According to the Ofcom report, the relatively new Internet service provider Shell Energy (previously called First Utility) was the most complained about broadband provider. The company received 22 complaints per 100,000 customers, mostly concerning faults, service, provisioning.

With 18 complaints per 100,000 consumers for its broadband service, Virgin Media dropped to second position, followed by TalkTalk with 14 complaints per 100,000 users.

BT, Sky and EE performed the best in broadband complaint rankings, as has been the case for well over a year. EE received three complaints per 100,000 customers, Sky had four, while BT logged seven - less than the industry average of 10 complaints per 100,000 users.

With 20 complaints per 100,000 consumers, Shell Energy also had the least satisfied customers regarding its landline service, followed by Virgin Media (11) and TalkTalk (10).

The fewest landline complaints were filed against EE - just one.

Virgin Mobile was the most complained-about mobile carrier, with four complaints per 100,000 customers.

BT Mobile, iD Mobile and O2 each received three complaints for every 100,000 consumers - higher than average.

The mobile service providers with the fewest complaints were Sky, Tesco Mobile and EE, each receiving only one complaint per 100,000 customers.

Between January and March 2022, complaints to pay-TV providers increased as well. However, complaint handing, at 44%, was the biggest contributing factor, rather than faults or connectivity issues.

The most complained-about pay-TV provider was Virgin Media, while Sky had the fewest complaints.

"While the overall level of complaints has been consistently low over recent months, the gap between the best and worst providers in the broadband, landline and pay-TV sectors is widening," said Fergal Farragher, Ofcom's consumer protection director.

"The figures highlight how some firms have plenty of work to do to keep their customers happy and catch up with their rivals. If you're not happy with the service you're getting, consider shopping around and moving elsewhere."