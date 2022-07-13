Ordnance Survey research reveals sustainable opportunities for developers

Software developers are keen to work on sustainability projects - partly for the challenge and partly because of their values, according to a survey by Ordnance Survey. The research also shows that geospatial data is becoming increasingly important to projects such as improving electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The research canvassed the opinions of 500 developers who have worked on UK-focused sustainability projects. Developers shared details of the type of work that they're doing, how they work and where they see the demand for sustainability projects in the future. 40% of respondents were based in the UK, with the remaining developers based in India, Hungary, Romania and Poland.

The results show just how motivated by values the present generation of developers is, as well as their enjoyment of the complex technical challenges that this kind of work presents, and the potential for higher remuneration. It also highlighted how UK efforts to reduce transport emissions - including the 2030 deadline for all new vehicles to be electric or hybrid models - has driven up the demand for developers who can support the rollout of EV infrastructure, the supporting energy infrastructure, and the digital solutions that will accelerate EV adoption.

Key findings of the research include:

90% said they enjoyed working on sustainability projects, with 73% enjoying the complex technical challenges and 53% enjoying a feeling of purpose in their work

82% of respondents reported that sustainability projects attract at least 5% higher remuneration, with British and Polish developers reporting at least 10% higher pay

94% of developers bring their own ideas to the table for ways to develop sustainability projects, indicating how highly engaged they are with the process

Approximately 70% of respondents have worked on sustainable development projects, followed by energy and power at 57%, natural resources at 51%, and transport and mobility at 49%

87% of respondents working on EV projects agreed that the UK's Zero Emission Policy was a key driver of their EV project. Of these, 37% worked on EV infrastructure development projects, and 34% on EV projects related to user experience

46% of developers working on sustainability projects use geospatial tools

Geospatial data

Accurate geospatial data is essential for developing EV applications.

Rollo Home, Head of Product at Ordnance Survey, said: "Developing solutions that will help to tackle the climate crisis and ensure a more sustainable future must be a focus for organisations and governments across the globe. Those with technical skills and data expertise will be crucial when it comes to innovating in this area, as will access to high-quality data."

When looking for a geospatial data source, developers are less swayed by cost and more by what works: only 10% said that a source being free was the reason for their preference, while 40% said that they were looking for the best tool for the job. OS was ranked highest when developers were asked which geospatial data provider offered tools that were the ‘easiest to use for development'.

Across all respondents, there is a clear prevalence of developer projects focusing on expanding and building public EV charging infrastructure. A key focus for developers is to plan the siting of charging stations, keeping in mind the traffic routes, land usage and existing power grids.

Another equally important effort goes into creating a modern, user-friendly information and communication platform for EV adopters, such as apps informing drivers of charging point status, location, connectivity and local amenities.

Rhoswen Hoath, Product Manager, Ordnance Survey commented: "Historically, turning geospatial data into usable information required niche skills and expertise. From challenging file formats to geographical nomenclature, geospatial datasets were among the most difficult to use. As part of Ordnance Survey's digital transformation, and the wider evolution of the technology landscape, organisations are increasingly able to access and share data in more user-friendly formats, such as through APIs. Today, developers without geospatial expertise can quickly spin up geospatial applications and features that vastly improve their offerings. For those working on sustainability projects, the value of trusted geospatial data cannot be overstated."