Post-quantum preparations: NIST has chosen, what should CISOs do now?

John Leonard
clock • 5 min read
I'm here for your keys
Image:

I'm here for your keys

With the post-quantum cryptography landscape becoming clearer, every infrastructure decision should include considerations of quantum risk, says Post-Quantum's Andersen Cheng

Last week, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) unveiled the four post quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms that it will take forward to standardisation, the winners of its...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Musk's Twitter acquisition on shaky ground, report

Harnessing 'dark' DevOps data to improve software delivery experiences 

More on Hacking

Marriott has been hit with another data breach
Hacking

Hotel giant Marriott suffers another data breach

Hackers say they tricked a Marriott hotel staff in Maryland using social engineering

Dev Kundaliya
clock 08 July 2022 • 3 min read
Security experts have blamed the leak on third-party providers like Alibaba
Hacking

Hacker claims theft of 1 billion records from Shanghai police

China's national data-sharing system proved a weakness in the alleged breach.

Dev Kundaliya
clock 05 July 2022 • 3 min read
British Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts hijacked to promote crypto scams
Hacking

British Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts hijacked to promote crypto scams

However, everything was back to normal on both accounts by Sunday night

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 July 2022 • 3 min read