Google patches high-risk Chrome zero-day vulnerability

clock • 1 min read
Google patches high-risk Chrome zero-day vulnerability
Image:

Google patches high-risk Chrome zero-day vulnerability

Flaw is a heap buffer overflow in WebRTC

Google has released a Chrome update to deal with another high-risk zero-day vulnerability, the fourth this year.

Google has not, as of yet, released technical details, but in a version update notice the flaw is described as a "heap buffer overflow in WebRTC. Reported by Jan Vojtesek from the Avast Threat Intelligence team on 2022-07-01". 

On 4th July, Google said in a blog post: "Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2022-2294 exists in the wild."

It said that the zero-day vulnerability was exploited by hackers in the wild.

Chrome 103.0.5060.114 should be available to all users within weeks.

The browser continually checks and downloads updates when they are released. Once this new fix is installed, Chrome should be protected.

Users can manually check for the update by navigating on the Chrome homepage to Help and then About. This causes an immediate check as to whether Chrome is fully up-to-date.

Google added: "Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed."

The upcoming Chrome version also patches high-severity flaws in with the V8 JavaScript engine and the Chrome OS shell.

Previously, three zero-day vulnerabilities were discovered by Google this year on February 14th, March 25th and April 14th. This first vulnerability was exploited by North Korean hackers as early as January 4th this year to send phishing emails.

Related Topics

More on Telecoms

Government publishes response to Data Reform Bill consultation
Government

Government response to Data Reform Bill consultation distances UK from GDPR

New laws would help firms grow by eliminating 'red tape and pointless paperwork,' it says

Dev Kundaliya
clock 20 June 2022 • 4 min read
The Strategy aims to raise tech investment across the UK
Government

UK unveils new Digital Strategy to tackle skills gap

Measures will include a new Digital Skills Council and a review of the UK's large-scale compute power.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 14 June 2022 • 4 min read
Orca Computing's quantum computer can operate at room temperature, unlike its peers that need freezing temperatures to keep their qubits cool
Government

MoD acquires UK government's first quantum computer

The Ministry of Defence is working with British company Orca Computing to use a quantum computer that can operate at room temperatures.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 13 June 2022 • 1 min read