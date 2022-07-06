Here are the winners of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2022

It was a night for hard-working industry professionals to really let their hair down.

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards, held last night at One Moorgate Place in London, were a celebration of the creativity and success driving the IT industry.

More than any other event in the Computing calendar, the Digital Technology Leaders Awards exist to celebrate the people who are really making it happen at the operational end of IT: from website design and coding to UX and project management, from scrum masters and product managers, all the way up to the CDO.

And those people certainly pulled out all the stops when it came to their entries. The shortlist this year was an extravaganza of innovation and creativity, with fascinating solutions to challenging problems. Every individual and company present on the night absolutely deserved their spot.

But, as impressive as the entries were, there could only be one winner in each category. So who were they?

Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2022 - the winners

Best Automation Project: T-Tech - The Digital Front Door

Best Large Enterprise Digital Project: Mitie - Aria - The Workplace App

Best Small-to-Medium Digital Project: Haymarket Media Group - ENDS Europe Policy Development Tracker 

Best Not-for-Profit Project: Otermans Institute - Digital Training and AI Programme

Highly commended: Code Enigma 

Best Public Sector Digital Project: Axiologik - Covid-19 Vaccination Digital Delivery Service

Highly commended: DVLA - Photo at the Roadside Service 

Big Data/IoT Project of the Year: Aico - Barnet Homes roll-out Aico|HomeLINK IoT Platform

Digital Transformation of the Year - Large Organisations: Borders College 

Digital Transformation of the Year - SMEs: Code Enigma - Environmental Non-Profit

Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year: IBM

Mobile Project of the Year: Reed.co.uk and Godel Technologies Europe - Transforming the mobile experience for Reed.co.uk's customers 

Highly commended: Mitie - Aria - The Workplace App 

Most Successful Environmental Project: Agilitas - Agilitas' pledge to ‘Act with Impact' 

Most Successful Project in the Pandemic: Lloyds Banking Group - Digital Payments Lab 

Highly commended: South West Grid for Learning - Whisper

Security Project of the Year: Ava Security - Ava Aware 

Highly commended: ECSC Group - SIEM/SOAR Solution utilising KEPLER AI 

Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations: Rolls-Royce - Civil Aerospace DigITal 

Highly commended: Places for People 

Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs: dxw 

Highly commended: Amido 

Digital Service Company of the Year: Amido 

Digital Team of the Year: MMT Digital - Vodafone Digital UK

Highly commended: Sainsbury's - My Nectar Prices team 

Development Team of the Year: Sainsbury's - Plan, Schedule, Route Development Team.

Highly commended: easyJet - easyJet Digital

Project Team of the Year: Places for People - NEC Software Solutions 

Digital Ambassador of the Year: Ilias Alexopoulos - Lloyds Banking Group.

Highly commended: Javvad Malik - KnowBe4 

Digital Hero of the Year: Christine Salib - Automation Logic.

Highly commended: Ben Fernandes - Softwire 

Young Digital Professional of the Year: Ynyr Williams - Automation Logic 

CTO of the Year: David Espley - Hargreaves Lansdown 

CDO of the Year: David Devany - Iceland Foods 

