Here are the winners of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2022

It was a night for hard-working industry professionals to really let their hair down.
The Digital Technology Leaders Awards, held last night at One Moorgate Place in London, were a celebration of the creativity and success driving the IT industry.
More than any other event in the Computing calendar, the Digital Technology Leaders Awards exist to celebrate the people who are really making it happen at the operational end of IT: from website design and coding to UX and project management, from scrum masters and product managers, all the way up to the CDO.
And those people certainly pulled out all the stops when it came to their entries. The shortlist this year was an extravaganza of innovation and creativity, with fascinating solutions to challenging problems. Every individual and company present on the night absolutely deserved their spot.
But, as impressive as the entries were, there could only be one winner in each category. So who were they?
Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2022 - the winners
Best Automation Project: T-Tech - The Digital Front Door
Best Large Enterprise Digital Project: Mitie - Aria - The Workplace App
Best Small-to-Medium Digital Project: Haymarket Media Group - ENDS Europe Policy Development Tracker
Best Not-for-Profit Project: Otermans Institute - Digital Training and AI Programme
Highly commended: Code Enigma
Best Public Sector Digital Project: Axiologik - Covid-19 Vaccination Digital Delivery Service
Highly commended: DVLA - Photo at the Roadside Service
Big Data/IoT Project of the Year: Aico - Barnet Homes roll-out Aico|HomeLINK IoT Platform
Digital Transformation of the Year - Large Organisations: Borders College
Digital Transformation of the Year - SMEs: Code Enigma - Environmental Non-Profit
Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year: IBM
Mobile Project of the Year: Reed.co.uk and Godel Technologies Europe - Transforming the mobile experience for Reed.co.uk's customers
Highly commended: Mitie - Aria - The Workplace App
Most Successful Environmental Project: Agilitas - Agilitas' pledge to ‘Act with Impact'
Most Successful Project in the Pandemic: Lloyds Banking Group - Digital Payments Lab
Highly commended: South West Grid for Learning - Whisper
Security Project of the Year: Ava Security - Ava Aware
Highly commended: ECSC Group - SIEM/SOAR Solution utilising KEPLER AI
Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations: Rolls-Royce - Civil Aerospace DigITal
Highly commended: Places for People
Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs: dxw
Highly commended: Amido
Digital Service Company of the Year: Amido
Digital Team of the Year: MMT Digital - Vodafone Digital UK
Highly commended: Sainsbury's - My Nectar Prices team
Development Team of the Year: Sainsbury's - Plan, Schedule, Route Development Team.
Highly commended: easyJet - easyJet Digital
Project Team of the Year: Places for People - NEC Software Solutions
Digital Ambassador of the Year: Ilias Alexopoulos - Lloyds Banking Group.
Highly commended: Javvad Malik - KnowBe4
Digital Hero of the Year: Christine Salib - Automation Logic.
Highly commended: Ben Fernandes - Softwire
Young Digital Professional of the Year: Ynyr Williams - Automation Logic
CTO of the Year: David Espley - Hargreaves Lansdown
CDO of the Year: David Devany - Iceland Foods