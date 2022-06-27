Entries for the UK IT Industry Awards 2022 close on Friday

The UK IT Industry Awards are the largest and most well-recognised event in the country's IT calendar

As society emerges from years of pandemic, IT finds itself ever more central to our personal and working lives, and IT professionals have never been more crucial to the functioning of businesses and society. The UK IT Industry Awards are designed to celebrate and promote the organisations, teams, projects, technologies and individuals who have given so much, and those who continue to help shape the future of IT, our industry and digital society.

Technology is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, and there are hundreds of events dedicated to recognising success - but only one boasts the professionalism, scale and recognition to lead the way.

Owned and operated by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing, the awards enjoy a level of professionalism and industry knowledge not seen at other shows.

From transport apps and online shopping baskets to literally saving lives, modern IT impacts all of us - and the expert judges and organisers have a deep level of familiarity with every aspect of it.

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing exist to celebrate the role of the IT team: the positive impact it has on business and the wider world. As a brand we champion that, and the UK IT Industry Awards are there to recognise and lionise the people who are creating a better world through IT.

Why the UK IT Industry Awards?

Winners at the UK IT Industry Awards are chosen based on more than the strength of a written entry: by a panel of judges drawn from the list of sponsors. All UK IT judging is done 1-2-1 by multiple panels of IT leaders that are rigorously, stringently independent. Instead of reading the work of marketing teams, these judges question IT professionals themselves and mark them as peers. As a result, winners are celebrated for genuine success.

This unique process adds an astonishing level of tension for entrants, but ensures that the winners are genuinely leading their chosen field.

Visit the awards website to view all categories and questionnaires.