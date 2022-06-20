Oxford researchers create the world's first ultra-fast, polarisation-based photonic chip

clock • 3 min read
Oxford researchers create the world's first ultra-fast, polarisation-based photonic chip. Image Credit: Oxford University
Image:

Oxford researchers create the world's first ultra-fast, polarisation-based photonic chip. Image Credit: Oxford University

The new chip is said to be 300 times faster and denser than present electronic chips

Researchers from the University of Oxford claim to have developed an ultrafast computing chip that maximises information storage density and processing performance by using distinct polarisations o...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Cloudflare outage knocks out websites across globe

Strava fitness app used to spy on Israeli military officials

More on Services and Outsourcing

Channel Co CEO Blaine Raddon
Management

Computing acquired by The Channel Company

Computing and its sister titles CRN and Channel Partner Insight were acquired by market-leading US-based technology media business

Stuart Sumner
Stuart Sumner
clock 06 April 2022 • 2 min read
"There's nothing wrong with monoliths, but it can inhibit your velocity," says Very Group CIO Matt Grest
Management

"I don't want technology to be a constraint": Why The Very Group is shifting to microservices

It's no longer a surprise to hear about sweeping digital transformation programmes.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 24 March 2022 • 4 min read
Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace
Strategy

Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace

VMware
clock 16 March 2022 • 3 min read