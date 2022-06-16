Why should you enter the Technology Product Awards?

clock • 1 min read
Our readers - you and your peers - choose the winners
Image:

Our readers - you and your peers - choose the winners

The awards where you choose the winners are back for 2022.

The deadline for this year's Technology Product Awards is fast approaching: entries close on at 5pm on Friday 22nd July.

These awards recognise the best of the UK's technology industry: from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the most interesting and successful end-user projects.

This year, we have categories ranging from security and cloud computing to AI and infrastructure, as well as the impressive innovations and inventions that deserve industry-wide praise.

Enter now

Winning a Computing award will always provide a boost to your company's profile and open doors to new business opportunities; but taking a prize at the Technology Product Awards goes one step further.

These are the awards where our readers choose the winners, so walking away with a gong demonstrates your undisputed place at the top of the mountain.

Finally, we all know that employees are the lifeblood of every organisation, and entering these awards means the opportunity to reward your staff for their dedication and ingenuity. Any shortlisted entrants will have the chance to celebrate with their colleagues at our live awards ceremony in central London on the 25th November.

Click here to view this year's categories and criteria, or click here to log in and start your entry.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Computing Staff

View profile
More from Computing Staff

Bug bounty programmes offer hope for cyber skills gap

G-Core Labs launches a public cloud PoP in Sydney

More on Communications

Modern tools are essential for providing the best experience to employees and customers
Communications

Register now: Zoom discusses communication in remote working

Equipping your hybrid workforce with modern collaboration and communication tools is crucial for keeping employees connected and engaged.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 14 June 2022 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Exclusive interview: Proofpoint's Michael McGrath on compliance in the age of modern digital communication
Communications

Partner Insight: Exclusive interview: Proofpoint's Michael McGrath on compliance in the age of modern digital communication

Proofpoint
clock 23 May 2022 • 5 min read
Zoom versus Google versus Slack: Who has the edge in UCC?
Communications

Zoom versus Google versus Slack: Who has the edge in UCC?

Computing Delta surveyed more than 180 end users of different UCC tools. In this article we compare answers to find the winner from some of the major players: Zoom vs Google vs Slack

Penny French
clock 28 September 2021 • 13 min read