Anonymous claims hack on Russian drones

clock • 2 min read
Anonymous hacks Russian drones
Image:

Anonymous hacks Russian drones

This attack is the group's first on the Russian military itself

Hacktivist collective Anonymous claim to have scored another win in their ongoing campaign against the Russian war machine by hacking the company responsible for Russian Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Ransomware gang deploys BlackCat to attack hotel and creates searchable website of hacked data

Banks loses libel action

More on Supplier

China's industrial production is down 2.9% this year due to lockdowns
Supplier

End of Shanghai lockdowns to alleviate tech supply issues

China's most populous city is poised to lift its lockdown on Wednesday, which should help to ease the tension in global tech supply chains.

Dev Kundaliya
clock 30 May 2022 • 2 min read
Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace
Strategy

Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace

VMware
clock 16 March 2022 • 3 min read
Supply Chain disruptions could worsen as China announces new lockdown in Shenzhen city
Supplier

Silicon supply chain disruptions could worsen as China announces new lockdown in Shenzhen

Foxconn said Sunday it was suspending operations in the city in response to a government-imposed lockdown

Dev Kundaliya
clock 14 March 2022 • 2 min read