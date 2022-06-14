Follina flaw being exploited by Russian hackers, info stealers

Reports of Ukrainian media organisations receiving emails with compromised Word docs, and AsyncRAT Trojan delivered by groups exploiting the unpatched flaw
The Ukrainian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-UA) has warned of threat actors exploiting the Follina vulnerability in Microsoft Office to attack media organisations in the country. On its website...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders