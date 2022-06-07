Musk threatens to scrap Twitter deal over spam bot details

clock • 3 min read
Wall Street analysts believe Musk's statements could be an attempt to get Twitter to lower its asking price
Image:

Wall Street analysts believe Musk's statements could be an attempt to get Twitter to lower its asking price

Buyer's remorse could cost the Tesla CEO $1 billion

Elon Musk has threatened to abandon his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, claiming that the social media firm has failed to provide enough information regarding spam accounts. Musk's legal team has sent...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Facebook Smart Glasses face scrutiny over privacy concerns

European Parliament makes USB Type-C connectors mandatory for smartphones from 2024

More on Security

The Cybersecurity Festival 2022 begins on the 9th June
Security

It's almost time! Join us for CyberSecurity Festival 2022

Beginning with our first in-person conference in three years, the Cybersecurity Festival 2022 is not to be missed.

Rubie Romanay
clock 01 June 2022 • 1 min read
Cyberattacks are growing in both number and sophistication, warned Kaseya's Marwin Marcussen
Security

Unpatched vulnerabilities responsible for a third of data breaches

Marwin Marcussen, sales engineer manager EMEA at Kaseya, spoke about software and patch management at Computing's Deskflix: SMEs event.

Computing Staff
clock 30 May 2022 • 1 min read
DCMS opens public consultation on cloud and data centre security
Datacentre

DCMS opens public consultation on cloud and data centre security

The aim is to better understand the threats that data centre and cloud services face

Dev Kundaliya
clock 27 May 2022 • 3 min read