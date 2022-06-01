It's almost time! Join us for CyberSecurity Festival 2022

This year's CyberSecurity Festival starts with an exclusive in-person extravaganza on Thursday 9th June at the IET Savoy Place in London, where our delegates and expert speakers will look at prevention through cleaning up the cyber environment and switching to a defensive approach to cybersecurity by weaponising the internet, as well as discussing how to respond to and rebuild after an attack.

To ensure you get the most out of taking a day out of the office, delegates will also be able to attend roundtables, giving the chance to really deep dive into key cybersecurity issues.

The whole day is an experience not to be missed, with CISOs and IT leaders coming together to hear visionary speakers, being first to hear from Computing's proprietary industry research, collaborate with peers and come away with new thinking that will create actionable change.

On 15th & 16th June we will provide an entertaining and engaging digital experience live from Computing's studio in Covent Garden, where industry professionals can learn from new cyber case studies, industry discussions, and practitioner deep dives. Over the two days we will elaborate on some of the key themes from day one, such as the IoT and its effect on cybersecurity, embracing neurodiversity in the workplace, the human side of cybersecurity and more.

