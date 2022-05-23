Microsoft warns of massive surge in Linux XorDdos malware usage

clock • 3 min read
Microsoft warns of massive surge in the Linux XorDdos malware usage
Image:

Microsoft warns of massive surge in the Linux XorDdos malware usage

254% increase in activity of stealthy Linux XorDdos malware observed over the past six months

Microsoft warned on Friday that it has detected 254% increase in the activity of stealthy Linux XorDdos malware over the past six months. The growth in XorDdos activity, according to the Microsoft 365...

