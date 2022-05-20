The Technology Product Awards are back for 2022

Computing is delighted to announce the return of the highly anticipated Technology Product Awards.

These awards recognise the best of the UK's technology industry: from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the most interesting and successful end-user projects.

Unlike other awards shows, the Technology Product Awards has no judging panel. Instead, your and your fellow IT leaders vote to decide who should take home the prize. Winning an award chosen by your peers thus shows true innovation and success.

To keep the process fair, any self-votes, spam or other forms of manipulation are caught and removed before the results are tallied.

There are 25 categories on offer this year, including a brand new category: Best Web3 Product, focusing on everything to do with decentralisation- and metaverse-related topics. This award stands out against long-running categories such as Technology Hero of the Year and Product of the Year.

This year, we're delighted that the awards will be returning with a live ceremony in central London on Friday the 25th November, where finalists can come together to celebrate the well-earned successes of their hardworking teams. More details on this will be revealed closer to the time.

Entries for this year's awards will close on Friday the 22nd July, so be sure to get your submissions in on time to be celebrated.

Click here to see this year's categories and entry criteria, or use this link to submit an entry.