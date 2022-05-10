This year's hybrid CyberSecurity Festival kicks off in four weeks

There are just over four weeks left until this year's CyberSecurity Festival takes place; a three-day hybrid event bringing IT professionals together to learn, collaborate and tackle the biggest technology security challenges.

Day 1 takes place on Thursday 9th June at London's IEC Savoy Place where we will be joined by industry experts to discuss topics like prevention through cleaning up the cyber environment, and switching to a defensive approach to cybersecurity by weaponising the internet. Delegates will also be able to discuss how to respond to an attack, and how to rebuild after it.

To ensure you get the most out of taking a day out of the office, attendees will also have the opportunity to attend roundtables to really take a deep dive into key cybersecurity issues. Speakers include Ciaran Martin, first CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre; Hanah Darley, head of threat research at Darktrace; Ben Jenkins, cyberSecurity director at Threatlocker; and Ian Hill, director of cyber security at BGL Group.

The following week, on the 15th & 16th June, we will provide an entertaining and engaging digital experience live from Computing's studio in Covent Garden. Industry professionals will be able to attend virtually to learn from new cyber case studies, industry discussions and practitioner deep dives. Over the two days we will expand on some of the key themes from day one, such as the IoT and its effect on cybersecurity, embracing neurodiversity in the workplace, the human side of cybersecurity, and more.

Over the two virtual days we will be joined by Dr. Emma Philpott MBE, founder of the UK Cyber Security Forum; Mark Healey, senior cyber security engineer of South Yorkshire Police; Max Pruger, compliance manager GRC of RapidFire; Clar Rosso, CEO of (ISC)²; Anna Brailsford, CEO of Code First Girls; and Manuj Sarpal, CTO of GraniteShares.

To reserve a free delegate place, please visit the website.