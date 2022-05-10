This year's hybrid CyberSecurity Festival kicks off in four weeks

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
The Cybersecurity Festival 2021 was a great success
Image:

The Cybersecurity Festival 2021 was a great success

The three-day event will give you the choice in how to attend

There are just over four weeks left until this year's CyberSecurity Festival takes place; a three-day hybrid event bringing IT professionals together to learn, collaborate and tackle the biggest technology security challenges.

Day 1 takes place on Thursday 9th June at London's IEC Savoy Place where we will be joined by industry experts to discuss topics like prevention through cleaning up the cyber environment, and switching to a defensive approach to cybersecurity by weaponising the internet. Delegates will also be able to discuss how to respond to an attack, and how to rebuild after it.

To ensure you get the most out of taking a day out of the office, attendees will also have the opportunity to attend roundtables to really take a deep dive into key cybersecurity issues. Speakers include Ciaran Martin, first CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre; Hanah Darley, head of threat research at Darktrace; Ben Jenkins, cyberSecurity director at Threatlocker; and Ian Hill, director of cyber security at BGL Group.

The following week, on the 15th & 16th June, we will provide an entertaining and engaging digital experience live from Computing's studio in Covent Garden. Industry professionals will be able to attend virtually to learn from new cyber case studies, industry discussions and practitioner deep dives. Over the two days we will expand on some of the key themes from day one, such as the IoT and its effect on cybersecurity, embracing neurodiversity in the workplace, the human side of cybersecurity, and more.

Over the two virtual days we will be joined by Dr. Emma Philpott MBE, founder of the UK Cyber Security Forum; Mark Healey, senior cyber security engineer of South Yorkshire Police; Max Pruger, compliance manager GRC of RapidFire; Clar Rosso, CEO of (ISC)²; Anna Brailsford, CEO of Code First Girls; and Manuj Sarpal, CTO of GraniteShares.

To reserve a free delegate place, please visit the website.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

World must ramp up e-waste recycling to avoid "chaos"

EU's Digital Markets Act will come into force next spring

More on Mergers and Acquisitions

Twitter will levy 'slight cost' on business and government users, says Musk
Social Networking

Twitter will levy 'slight cost' on business and government users, hints Musk

As vague details of his plans for Twitter emerge, MPs invite Musk to Parliament to enlighten them

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 04 May 2022 • 4 min read
As a private owner, Musk won't have to answer to anyone - except the banks
Mergers and Acquisitions

Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition is approved - what does it mean?

Twitter's board has agreed to Elon Musk's proposal to buy the company for $44 billion.

Dev Kundaliya
clock 26 April 2022 • 4 min read
Board's apparent receptiveness to the deal could signal "beginning of the end" for Twitter as a public company
Mergers and Acquisitions

Twitter board in 'advanced talks' with Musk over takeover deal

Twitter's board of directors is reconsidering Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $43 billion bid to purchase the firm and take it private.

Dev Kundaliya
clock 25 April 2022 • 2 min read