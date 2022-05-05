AMD celebrates record quarter on strong data centre results 

Ryzen chips enjoyed high sales of premium products
Ryzen chips enjoyed high sales of premium products

AMD’s acquisition of Xilinx earlier this year has turned the company into a “data centre powerhouse,” say analysts, and pushed the company to its first $5 billion+ quarter. 

The chip-maker reported revenues of $5.9 billion for Q1'22, with a net income of $786 million - up 70% and 42% YoY, respectively, and its best-ever result. 

Even excluding Xilinx, which AMD acquired in February, the firm still made record revenues of $5.3 billion. 

Analysts say the Xilinx acquisition has turned AMD into a "data centre powerhouse," and the segment results support that claim. 

The Computing & Graphics segment - responsible for most of AMD's CPUs and GPUs - made $2.8 billion revenue, up 33% YoY, thanks to higher average prices, driven mostly by more sales of high-end Radeon processors. Operating income was $723 million, a 49% increase. 

The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment, which holds AMD's EPYC server processors, reached $2.5 billion revenue (up 88% YoY) and a record $881 million operating income (up 218% YoY). Higher revenue and an $83 million licensing gain were the main drivers for the result. Notably, multiple cloud customers - including Microsoft and Google - are now using EPYC processors for specific applications. 

Xilinx generated $559 million partial quarter revenue and $233 operating income post-acquisition, and over $1 billion for the whole quarter. 

The only segment to see a loss was ‘All Other', which includes expenses and credits not aligned with the other segments. This segment makes no revenue and thus always operates at a loss. That loss widened significantly to $886 million, from $100 million last year, primarily due to amortisation of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs. 

AMD predicts an even better result in Q2'22, forecasting revenues of $6.5 billion (+/- $200 million), up about 69% YoY. Its full-year forecast is similar upbeat: $26.3 billion, up 60% versus 2021.

