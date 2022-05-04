Tackling the tech skills gap through training

clock • 1 min read
Tackling the tech skills gap
Image:

Tackling the tech skills gap

Upskilling is much cheaper than hiring, says Pluralsight's Sean Farrington

Cloud has featured strongly in the IT plans of most organisations, and will continue to do so, according to Sean Farrington EVP EMEA Pluralsight, who presented the training company's latest global research at last week's Deskflix: The Future of DevOps event, organised by Computing.

The focus now is not simply being 'on the cloud', but instead it's about maturity, Farrington said. In the context of the IT skills gap  - and it being very much a seller's market - this means investing more in improving skills and training.

Pluralsight has witnessed an astonishing 1,185% year-on-year increase in the number of cloud labs courses taken on its Pluralsight Skills platform over the last year.

"Learning in the cloud is fundamentally different from traditional upskilling and frequently requires developing more specialised expertise," said Farrington, by way of explanation, adding that remote and home working, which shows no signs of going away, is another major factor.

In the face of the IT skills shortage, retaining good people is a strategic priority. Farrington pointed to figures showing that reskilling and upskilling an existing employee in the US costs on average $1,200, whereas hiring mid-level expertise comes in at $60,000; plus, it takes around six months for them to become fully productive.

You can view Farrington's full 15-minute presentation on the skills gap, the 'great resignation' and industry trends below.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Computing Staff

View profile
More from Computing Staff

How unified testing can address your software challenges

G-Core Labs expands North American presence with a new cloud point of presence in Chicago

More on Government

The project, known as 'Wild and Stormy' is the successor to the $10 billion JEDI contract
Government

NSA re-awards multibillion-dollar cloud contract award to AWS

Microsoft protested contract award last year, claiming that NSA misevaluated proposals

Dev Kundaliya
clock 29 April 2022 • 2 min read
Verify never reached the scale the Government aimed at, and is being phased out next year
Government

Taxpayers face issues filing returns as HMRC withdraws Verify service

Tens of thousands of people have faced problems filing their tax returns since the start of the month.

Dev Kundaliya
clock 27 April 2022 • 2 min read
The approach is fragmented across government departments, and the term 'data literacy' lacks a clear definition
Government

ODI report identifies flaws in Government's data literacy approach

The UK Government needs to improve its approach to data literacy, focusing on consistency and distinctions between other skills, according to a new report by the Open Data Institute.

Dev Kundaliya
clock 20 April 2022 • 2 min read