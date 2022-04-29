Google forces developers to explain data collection

Developers will need to declare what data they collect, what it is used for, whether the collection is optional and which third-parties they share that data with
Google is introducing a new section in Play Store listings that requires developers to describe the data their app gathers and how it is used.

According to Google, users want to understand why apps collect their data and whether the developer is sharing it with third parties, as well as how developers protect that data (an encouraging sign, showing that data literacy is growing among the general population - Ed.).

The new section on the Play Store is titled 'Data safety,' and can be found on each app's page, alongside the normal sections like 'About this app' and 'Ratings and reviews'.

It will function as a privacy label, providing users with key information at a glance, which should be enough to let them decide whether or not to install the app.

"We work hard to keep Google Play a safe, trusted space for people to enjoy the latest Android apps. Today, we're launching a new feature, the Data safety section, where developers will be required to give people more information about how apps collect, share and secure users' data," Suzanne Frey, Google VP for product, Android security and privacy, said in a blog post.

Developers will not only have to declare what data they collect, but also what data they share with third parties, effectively revealing the purpose behind the data collection.

Furthermore, they will also have to say whether the data collection is mandatory or optional.

The Data Safety section will indicate if the app has agreed to follow Google Play's families policy to safeguard children on the Play Store, as well as whether developers have adhered to a worldwide security standard.

Developers can begin declaring how they use collected data starting today, with a deadline of 20th July to complete their submissions.

They will also be required to provide updates if their data handling practices change in future.

Last year's iOS 14 included a similar feature as part of a slew of privacy-enhancing changes introduced by Apple.

Google showed off its version last year, although it is only starting to roll it out now.

Failure to follow Google's new guidelines might result in app updates being blocked or removal from the Play Store.

However, Google is unlikely to be able to carefully evaluate each app and their update to ensure that the data security sections are accurate and trustworthy.

"Google's review process is not designed to verify the accuracy and completeness of your data safety declarations," the company says.

"While we may detect certain discrepancies in your declarations and we will be taking appropriate enforcement measures when we do, only you possess all the information required to complete the Data Safety form. You alone are responsible for making complete and accurate declarations in your app's store listing on Google Play."

