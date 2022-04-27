Taxpayers face issues filing returns as HMRC withdraws Verify service

Verify never reached the scale the Government aimed at, and is being phased out next year

The 1st April 2022 is when HMRC withdrew Verify, the troubled Government Digital Service (GDS) sign-in and identity verification system for a limited number of online services.

Until 31st March 2022, users could access their accounts after signing up with Verify. However, HMRC said last month that it would discontinue using the service on the 1st April - leaving people who weren't aware of the change high and dry.

The withdrawal of Verify means taxpayers can now only access their tax accounts through Government Gateway, which requires users to have two valid forms of identification.

Those who are unable to provide the appropriate documents are advised to file their tax returns on paper, and to call HMRC's helpline for further details on their tax status.

The Guardian reported earlier this month that many people are now unable to complete a self-assessment form online, because they have been blocked from the account they previously accessed via Verify.

The Cabinet Office launched Verify in 2014, with the aim of allowing customers to access government services from a single account. Unike Government Gateway, ID checks are largely performed by the Government using records from credit agencies, mobile phone firms, the Passport Office or the DVLA.

The goal was to sign 25 million people up to Verify by the end of 2020. However, it was never able to achieve what it was meant to do - to be the standard method for signing into all of the UK government's online public services.

HMRC, for example, was never interested in using Verify and made no attempt to hide the fact.

In 2017, HMRC created its own Government Gateway system to authenticate users and to enable them to log them into their personal tax accounts, which allowed them to access online services for self-assessment and tax credit.

The Cabinet Office said last year that the Verify system will be phased out in April 2023.

GDS, the creator of Verify, is investing £400m to create a new single sign-on system, named One Login for Government, which is currently in beta testing.

The Guardian said that HMRC 'unexpectedly withdrew' the Verify service. In response, HMRC told Computer Weekly that it took a variety of steps to publicise the withdrawal. These included sending letters to those who used Verify to file self-assessment returns, as well as posting a message to people's personal tax accounts to advise all users that Verify would no longer be able to access HMRC services beginning 1st April 2022.

'Most customers can deal with us securely online and we are continually looking at how we can increase accessibility to Government Gateway without reducing protections,' HMRC said.

'We always provide alternative ways for customers to access our services where they cannot use Government Gateway,' it added.