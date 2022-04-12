Atlassian outage could take another two weeks to fully resolve

About 400 customers have been affected by the outage, which has impacted many Jira services
It could take as much as two weeks to fully restore all of the services that were accidentally deactivated during recent script maintenance, Atlassian has said.

"While we are beginning to bring some customers back online, we estimate the rebuilding effort to last for up to two more weeks," said a spokesperson.

Atlassian says it has restored functionality to more than a third of affected customers, none of whom have reported any data loss.

The outage began earlier this month, and Atlassian first acknowledged it with a post on its status page on the 5th April. At the time it said that 'a limited number of sites' were inadvertently disabled while the company was executing a script for routine maintenance

Although the number of customers affected is small - about 400 firms, or 0.18 per cent of Atlassian's total customer base - it has been extremely impactful, leaving companies unable to access their data.

The rebuild stage is complex, as many steps are required to approve sites and verify data. While these steps take time, they are essential for maintaining the integrity of reconstructed sites.

Atlassian has apologised for the length and severity of the incident and promised to take steps to ensure that it doesn't happen again.

The company had initially anticipated that restoration operations would take no more than a few days, and says its technical teams are working 'around the clock'.

The biggest segments impacted by the technical glitch are Jira Software, Jira Service Management, Jira Work Management and Confluence.

Also on the list is OpsGenie, an IT incident-monitoring tool, and Atlassian's Statuspage incident communication service.

Atlassian recommends affected customers contact support if they have any questions or concerns about the situation.

