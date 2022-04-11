Microsoft Autopatch feature to make Patch Tuesday 'just another Tuesday' for enterprises

clock • 2 min read
Microsoft Autopatch feature to make Patch Tuesday 'just another Tuesday' for enterprises
Image:

Microsoft Autopatch feature to make Patch Tuesday 'just another Tuesday' for enterprises

The upcoming feature will apply patches automatically

Microsoft is to launch a new service called Windows Autopatch, which will automatically keep Windows and Office software up-to-date.

The company says that customers who currently have a Windows 10/11 Enterprise E3 or above licence will be able to use the new feature at no additional cost.

Microsoft will introduce the Autopatch feature in July this year, enabling enterprise customers to obtain Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems quality and feature updates for drivers, firmware and Microsoft 365 Apps like Teams, Word, Excel and Outlook.

Presently, the second Tuesday of every month, which has come to be known as Patch Tuesday, is a busy day for Microsoft users in terms of software upgrades. However, Microsoft claims that with the introduction of Windows Autopatch, Patch Tuesday will become "just another Tuesday".

Windows Autopatch will be compatible with all supported versions of Windows 10, Windows 11 and Windows 365 for Enterprise.

However, it will not work on Windows Server OS and Windows 365 for Business.

Lior Bela, senior product marketing manager at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post that the service will automatically keep Windows and Office applications on enrolled endpoints up-to-date, at no extra cost.

The managed service will work by rolling out the updates to a small number of devices before increasing their availability to more machines.

Updates will be applied across four deployment rings in a corporate network.

A small set of "test" ring will be used to get things started, before moving to the "first" ring which is slightly larger, containing one per cent of all devices under management.

According to Microsoft, the "fast" ring comprises around nine per cent of all endpoints, while the remainder of the devices are allocated to the "wide" ring.

"The population of these rings is managed automatically, so as devices come and go, the rings maintain their representative samples. Since every organisation is unique, though, the ability to move specific devices from one ring to another is retained by enterprise IT admins," Bela added.

The strategy appears to be similar to Microsoft's gradual roll-outs of Windows 10 based on machine learning analysis of hardware and drivers.

Autopatch also includes capabilities such as Halt and Rollback, which will prevent updates from being pushed to higher rings or rolled back automatically, respectively. 

"Whenever issues arise with any Autopatch update, the remediation gets incorporated and applied to future deployments, affording a level of proactive service that no IT admin team could easily replicate. As Autopatch serves more updates, it only gets better," Bela said.

Customers who want to use Windows Autopatch must have Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), Microsoft's Intune mobile device management service, and be running compatible versions of Windows 10 or 11.

While Windows Autopatch does not require any special hardware, the current hardware requirements will still apply.

For example, in order to deploy Windows 11 to Autopatch devices, those devices must meet the necessary hardware specifications for Win 11. As a result, Windows devices must be supported by a hardware OEM.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Microsoft bumps up 365 prices for non-profits

Microsoft disrupts Russia-linked Strontium domains

More on Security

Kevin Curran, IEEE senior member and professor of cybersecurity at Ulster University
Strategy

Staying cybersecure when 'bringing your own devices'

Kevin Curran, IEEE senior member and professor of cybersecurity at Ulster University, describes how to remain secure whilst enabling personal devices

Kevin Curran
clock 06 April 2022 • 4 min read
Ciaran Martin, Cyber Security Festival 2022
Security

Ciaran Martin, first CEO of National Cyber Security Centre, joins the Cyber Security Festival

This year’s Cyber Security Festival takes place this summer, with the first day taking place live in London on Thursday 9th June. Delegates will have the chance to meet and hear from keynote speaker Ciaran Martin, first CEO of the National Cyber Security...

Rubie Romanay
clock 06 April 2022 • 1 min read
Strong security is key to robust IT operations
Security

How organisations can use the UK government's Cyber Report to strengthen IT

The first Government Cyber Security Strategy (GCSS) sets out a unified approach to 'protecting and promoting the UK cyberspace'.

Oliver Cronk
clock 18 March 2022 • 5 min read