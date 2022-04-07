The Cloud Excellence Awards are back for 2022

clock • 1 min read
The Cloud Excellence Awards are back for 2022

Entries close Friday 10th June, so be sure to get your submissions in on time

Computing is pleased to announce the return of the annual Cloud Excellence Awards, one of the most beloved and popular events in our calendar.

Used properly, the cloud can enable organisations to quickly respond to changing market conditions, and to experiment with new ideas, products and tools. It can be an incredibly efficient way to set up new infrastructure and platforms, or to remove the management overhead of parts of the IT estate the business would prefer not to keep in-house.

The Cloud Excellence Awards recognise the very best of the UK's cloud industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the top use cases from end-user firms.

If you think you stand out in this industry and should be recognised for your hard work, enter the Cloud Excellence Awards 2022 today.

The 2022 awards will take place on Thursday 22nd September at a venue in Central London. We hope to announce the winners at a live awards ceremony in a safe environment. We will confirm details closer to the event date.

Click here to see this year's categories and entry critera, or use this link to submit an entry.

