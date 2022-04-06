Ciaran Martin, first CEO of National Cyber Security Centre, joins the Cyber Security Festival

In the aftermath of major global & political events, Ciaran will look at what cyber threats organisations are really scared of and why. With the uptick in ransomware attacks and the cyber threats associated with international events causing stress across many industries, mitigations - like good practice and IoT security - are important. Ciaran will look at what security tells us, as well as how we approach the digital hygiene of today and cyber security of tomorrow.

Ciaran Martin was the first CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre, part of GCHQ. Before joining GCHQ, much of his impressive career was spent in the UK civil service, including senior roles within Cabinet Office.

Day one of the Festival will focus on offence, defence and rebuilding; our interactive panel discussions will look at prevention through cleaning up the cyber environment, as well as switching to a defensive approach by weaponising the internet. We will also be hosting a series of roundtables that will discuss the aftermath of an attack and look at how to respond to one.

Days two and three of the Festival take place online on the 15th & 16th June. Join us from anywhere in the world to learn from new cyber case studies, industry discussions, and practitioner deep dives.