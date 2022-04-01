Intel to acquire Israeli cloud optimisation startup Granulate

Chip giant Intel announced on Thursday that it has entered an agreement to acquire Granulate, a Tel Aviv-based company that specialises in developing real-time continuous optimisation software.

Last week, a story from the Israeli daily Haaretz fuelled speculation about the acquisition, claiming that Intel would be giving over $650 million as part of the transaction.

Intel expects the transaction to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to typical closing conditions.

Around 120 employees of the Israeli firm will be absorbed into Intel's Datacenter and AI business unit at that time.

Granulate operates in a variety of on-premises and cloud environments where it says its autonomous optimisation solution can help cloud and data centre clients considerably improve compute workload performance while simultaneously lowering infrastructure and cloud expenses.

This is accomplished by understanding the customer's application and implementing a tailored set of continuous optimisations that operate in the background without requiring any changes to the underlying code.

This allows application performance to be improved while lowering cloud and data centre expenses by deploying software on smaller computing clusters and instance types.

"Granulate's cutting-edge autonomous optimisation software can be applied to production workloads without requiring the customer to make changes to its code, driving optimised hardware and software value for every cloud and data centre customer," said Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager of the Datacenter and AI Group at Intel.

According to Intel, this software is critical for addressing complex performance issues in emerging contemporary data centre architectures that are difficult to manage with traditional operating systems and runtimes.

Asaf Ezra, CEO of Granulate, said that as part of Intel, Granulate would be able to provide autonomous optimisation capabilities to even more clients across the world, as well as swiftly expand its portfolio with the support of Intel's 19,000 software engineers.

Asaf Ezra and Tal Saiag created Granulate in 2018 and secured $30 million in a Series B financing round led by Red Dot Capital Partners in February 2021.

The round included participation from all of the company's previous investors, including Hetz Ventures, Insight Partners, TLV Partners, Dawn Capital and Fort Ross Ventures.

The firm has received a total investment of $45 million.

In 2019, Granulate was part of the inaugural graduating class of Intel Ignite, a startup accelerator programme that draws into Intel's capabilities to assist early-stage start-ups flourish.

Over the past year, Intel and Granulate have collaborated on workload optimisation on Xeon under a commercial partnership. For clients using Intel CPUs, this partnership resulted in improved performance and lower prices.

Microsoft, Google, IBM, Datadog and a slew of other companies are among Granulate's partners.

The Granulate deal looks to be part of Intel's larger push to extend its foothold in Europe, particularly in Israel.

The company announced a massive €33 billion investment in R&D and production in Europe earlier this month.

Last month, the chip giant said it was acquiring Israeli semiconductor firm Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion, boosting a strategy to produce more chips for other companies.

Intel said the acquisition would give it access to more specialised production and help it catch up with Samsung and TSMC, amid rising demands for chips worldwide.