Chrome hits 100 as Microsoft relents on browser choice in Windows 11

Google has announced the milestone release of Chrome 100, which includes an updated icon for the web browser. It is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS platforms.

"Chrome 100 is also promoted to our new extended stable channel for Windows and Mac. This will roll out over the coming days/weeks," the company said in a blog post.

Chrome 100.0.4896.60 offers 28 security fixes as well as a number of performance improvements, according to Google.

Among the changes in available in stable Chrome 100 for desktops is the new Multi-Screen Window Placement API, which enables web applications to determine whether a user has multiple displays connected.

A slideshow app, for example, might display the presentation on one screen while also displaying speaker notes on another screen.

Chrome 100 also offers a Digital Goods API, to manage digital products and in-app purchases made via web-based applications.

Chrome will automatically install the updated version of Chrome when it's available for the device. However, users who want to install any available updates now can do so by clicking the three-dot menu icon and choosing Help > About Google Chrome.

The Chrome 100 release comes at a time when Microsoft is also getting ready to make selecting a default browser in Windows 11 easier by introducing a single-click 'Set default' option to the operating system.

On Monday, Microsoft made the new functionality available to users as part of its "C week" Windows 11 update preview. With Microsoft's next Patch Tuesday upgrades, the new feature should be accessible to all mainstream customers.

Microsoft came under fire last year following its initial Windows 11 release, which made it more difficult for users to switch away from Microsoft's own Edge browser.

It was revealed in November that Microsoft had blocked workarounds that allowed users to avoid using the Edge browser on Windows 11. In the same month, Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider preview build 22494, which blocked EdgeDeflector, a tool that allowed users to open links associated with Microsoft Edge in a browser of their choice.

Defending the move, the company argued that certain end-to-end customer experiences in Windows 10 and Windows 11 are not designed to be redirected.

However, Microsoft hinted in December that it could be ready to change the way Windows 11 users pick a default browser by previewing a new Set Default button in the Dev Channel.

Windows 11 users who want to try out the new functionality may do so by manually downloading KB5011563 (OS Build 22000.593) Preview, which is an optional upgrade.

Next month's Patch Tuesday, on April 12th, should also feature the change. It will be a mandatory update, so it is highly probable that most users will receive it at that time.