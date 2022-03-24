Who made it big at the DevOps Excellence Awards 2022?

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
Who made it big at the DevOps Excellence Awards 2022?
Image:

Who made it big at the DevOps Excellence Awards 2022?

We were celebrating 19 winners from across the industry

The DevOps Excellence Awards returned to the physical theatre after a two-year absence last night, and were warmly welcomed back by the industry. Bold colours and glamorous outfits ruled the roost as guests came together again after a too-long absence.

Whether peer or competitor, every finalist at the Awards greeted each other as old friends, and the Montcalm Marble Arch was packed wall-to-wall shortly after the doors opened.

But alongside networking, great food and fun, the DevOps Excellence Awards are about celebrating the industry's success - and with 19 different awards, what a lot there was to celebrate! Here is the full list of winners:

Best AIOps/MLOps Tool

Winner: Torry Harris Integration Solutions - 4Sight

 

Best DevOps Cloud Product

Winner: Puppet - Puppet Relay

 

Best DevOps Security Tool

Winner: IriusRisk - IriusRisk Threat Modelling Platform

 

Best Open-Source DevOps Tool

Winner: Traefik Labs - Traefik Proxy

 

DevOps Tool / Product of the Year

Winner: Copado

 

Best Automation Project

Winner: Aviva and TCS - Group Data Strategy

 

Best DevOps Transformation

Winner: Lloyds Banking Group

Highly commended: Vodafone UK and Sandhata Technologies 

 

Best Implementation of DevSecOps

Winner: IBM, Morgan Stanley and RedHat - Agile Adoption / ACE Engineering

 

Most Successful Cultural Transformation

Winner: IRIS Software Group

 

Best Use of Compliance as Code

Winner: TCS and Nationwide Building Society

 

Best Use of Microservices/Containers

Winner: Tata Consultancy Services Partnering with Lloyds Banking Group

 

DevOps Project of the Year

Winner: Accenture

 

Best DevOps Team

Winner: Vodafone UK + Amdocs

Highly commended: IBM, Morgan Stanley and RedHat 

 

DevOps Professional of the Year

Winner: Sangeetha Thiagarajan - Capgemini Technology Solutions

 

DevOps Rising Star of the Year

Winner: Mary-Mabel Adele - IBM

 

DevOps Leader of the Year

Winner: Amrita Kooner - IBM UK

 

Best DevOps Services Company

Winner: iTechArt Group

 

Best DevOps Consulting Firm

Winner: WeShape

Highly commended: Automation Logic

 

Most Innovative DevOps Vendor

Winner: MMT Digital

Highly commended: Seldon

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

"I don't want technology to be a constraint": Why The Very Group is shifting to microservices

Spring Statement fails to impress for tech

More on Ecommerce

Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace
Strategy

Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace

VMware
clock 16 March 2022 • 3 min read
It's unclear if this is simply a postponement, or if Amazon has dropped its plan altogether
Ecommerce

Amazon drops plan to ban UK Visa credit cards

The online retailer said in November that Visa payment rates were an impediment to offering the best prices for customers

Dev Kundaliya
clock 18 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most areas of financial services have been quick to adapt to the consumerisation of IT - but not motor insurance
Strategy

The final frontier of financial consumerisation

The consumerisation of IT has completely changed almost every element of financial services, bar one: motor insurance. But why - and, more importantly, what kind of service are drivers likely to see when this sector finally follows in the footsteps of...

Callum Rimmer
clock 16 December 2021 • 5 min read