Who made it big at the DevOps Excellence Awards 2022?

We were celebrating 19 winners from across the industry
The DevOps Excellence Awards returned to the physical theatre after a two-year absence last night, and were warmly welcomed back by the industry. Bold colours and glamorous outfits ruled the roost as guests came together again after a too-long absence.
Whether peer or competitor, every finalist at the Awards greeted each other as old friends, and the Montcalm Marble Arch was packed wall-to-wall shortly after the doors opened.
But alongside networking, great food and fun, the DevOps Excellence Awards are about celebrating the industry's success - and with 19 different awards, what a lot there was to celebrate! Here is the full list of winners:
Best AIOps/MLOps Tool
Winner: Torry Harris Integration Solutions - 4Sight
Best DevOps Cloud Product
Winner: Puppet - Puppet Relay
Best DevOps Security Tool
Winner: IriusRisk - IriusRisk Threat Modelling Platform
Best Open-Source DevOps Tool
Winner: Traefik Labs - Traefik Proxy
DevOps Tool / Product of the Year
Winner: Copado
Best Automation Project
Winner: Aviva and TCS - Group Data Strategy
Best DevOps Transformation
Winner: Lloyds Banking Group
Highly commended: Vodafone UK and Sandhata Technologies
Best Implementation of DevSecOps
Winner: IBM, Morgan Stanley and RedHat - Agile Adoption / ACE Engineering
Most Successful Cultural Transformation
Winner: IRIS Software Group
Best Use of Compliance as Code
Winner: TCS and Nationwide Building Society
Best Use of Microservices/Containers
Winner: Tata Consultancy Services Partnering with Lloyds Banking Group
DevOps Project of the Year
Winner: Accenture
Best DevOps Team
Winner: Vodafone UK + Amdocs
Highly commended: IBM, Morgan Stanley and RedHat
DevOps Professional of the Year
Winner: Sangeetha Thiagarajan - Capgemini Technology Solutions
DevOps Rising Star of the Year
Winner: Mary-Mabel Adele - IBM
DevOps Leader of the Year
Winner: Amrita Kooner - IBM UK
Best DevOps Services Company
Winner: iTechArt Group
Best DevOps Consulting Firm
Winner: WeShape
Highly commended: Automation Logic
Most Innovative DevOps Vendor
Winner: MMT Digital
Highly commended: Seldon