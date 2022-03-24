Who made it big at the DevOps Excellence Awards 2022?

The DevOps Excellence Awards returned to the physical theatre after a two-year absence last night, and were warmly welcomed back by the industry. Bold colours and glamorous outfits ruled the roost as guests came together again after a too-long absence.

Whether peer or competitor, every finalist at the Awards greeted each other as old friends, and the Montcalm Marble Arch was packed wall-to-wall shortly after the doors opened.

But alongside networking, great food and fun, the DevOps Excellence Awards are about celebrating the industry's success - and with 19 different awards, what a lot there was to celebrate! Here is the full list of winners:

Best AIOps/MLOps Tool

Winner: Torry Harris Integration Solutions - 4Sight

Best DevOps Cloud Product

Winner: Puppet - Puppet Relay

Best DevOps Security Tool

Winner: IriusRisk - IriusRisk Threat Modelling Platform

Best Open-Source DevOps Tool

Winner: Traefik Labs - Traefik Proxy

DevOps Tool / Product of the Year

Winner: Copado

Best Automation Project

Winner: Aviva and TCS - Group Data Strategy

Best DevOps Transformation

Winner: Lloyds Banking Group

Highly commended: Vodafone UK and Sandhata Technologies

Best Implementation of DevSecOps

Winner: IBM, Morgan Stanley and RedHat - Agile Adoption / ACE Engineering

Most Successful Cultural Transformation

Winner: IRIS Software Group

Best Use of Compliance as Code

Winner: TCS and Nationwide Building Society

Best Use of Microservices/Containers

Winner: Tata Consultancy Services Partnering with Lloyds Banking Group

DevOps Project of the Year

Winner: Accenture

Best DevOps Team

Winner: Vodafone UK + Amdocs

Highly commended: IBM, Morgan Stanley and RedHat

DevOps Professional of the Year

Winner: Sangeetha Thiagarajan - Capgemini Technology Solutions

DevOps Rising Star of the Year

Winner: Mary-Mabel Adele - IBM

DevOps Leader of the Year

Winner: Amrita Kooner - IBM UK

Best DevOps Services Company

Winner: iTechArt Group

Best DevOps Consulting Firm

Winner: WeShape

Highly commended: Automation Logic

Most Innovative DevOps Vendor

Winner: MMT Digital

Highly commended: Seldon