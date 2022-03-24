How New Look is tackling remote endpoint management

Ed Alford, CTO of New Look, discusses remote endpoint management as his organisation eases its way out of the pandemic

Remote endpoint management is arguably more important than ever today, with employees more likely than ever to be geographically dispersed.

Computing spoke to Ed Alford, CTO of high street retailer New Look, to discuss its strategy.

Alford explained that employee experience is paramount.

"It's about giving users the same experience as they would get at home," Alford began. "The simpler it is to use endpoints, the more seamless, that creates an environment people can enjoy. If you have creaking infrastructure and old equipment, that creates a drain on productivity and morale. It's important as CIO to ensure that each employee whether they work in a store or a support centre, has the right tools to do their job properly.

"There are some great tools and devices out there and if you put the right tools in the right people's hands, productivity goes through the roof. Having that estate working well so that it's silent, no one notices it's there and it just works is all important."

He added that this is also true for home workers.

"When people are working from home you're providing them with a tunnel into the network within your organisation which needs to be secure and again the experience needs to be seamless.

"When you boot your laptop up it should feel as though you're in the office. Putting the right infrastructure in place that allows for all that whilst keeping the company secure from attack, which we've seen a lot of in recent months, is an increasing challenge if everyone's working remotely."

Watch the full video for more.

