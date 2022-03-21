Ex-Apple employee accused of defrauding the company of $10 million

A former Apple employee in the USA is facing federal charges after allegedly defrauding the company of millions of dollars over several years.
As reported by Reuters, Dhirendra Prasad has been charged with five offences, including conspiracy to conduct wire and mail fraud. He also faces two counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering, according...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders