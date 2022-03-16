Law enforcement warn of immediate Russian hacking threat via MFA

clock • 3 min read
The FBI and CISA have warned about hackers exploiting authentication and the PrintNightmare vulnerability
Image:

The FBI and CISA have warned about hackers exploiting authentication and the PrintNightmare vulnerability

The federal agencies are urging organisations to immediately apply recommended mitigations to secure their machines

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and FBI have issued a joint security alert, urging organisations to immediately take steps to prevent Russian state-backed hackers from exploiting...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Interview: Aviva, DevOps Excellence Awards finalist

NASA urged to address insider cybersecurity threats

More on Leadership

Early bird entries open for the 2022 UK IT Industry Awards
Leadership

Early bird entries open for the 2022 UK IT Industry Awards

As society emerges from years of pandemic, IT finds itself ever more central to our personal and working lives.

Computing
clock 17 March 2022 • 2 min read
The awards celebrate the companies, professionals, projects that deserve industry-wide praise
Leadership

Entries for this year's AI & Machine Learning Awards close this Friday

Entries close Friday 25th March at 5pm

Computing Staff
clock 14 March 2022 • 1 min read
The IT Leaders 100 list is open for nominations
Leadership

Nominate yourself or a colleague for Computing's IT Leaders 100 2022!

Ensure your place in the definitive list of the UK’s top senior IT professionals

Stuart Sumner
Stuart Sumner
clock 10 March 2022 • 1 min read