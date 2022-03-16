Massive DDoS attack hits Israeli government websites

clock • 3 min read
Massive DDoS attack hits Israeli government websites
Image:

Massive DDoS attack hits Israeli government websites

'Largest-ever' cyber attack carried out against Israel, according to officials

The Israeli government has confirmed that it was the victim of a cyber attack on Monday that brought down a number of government websites for a short period of time.

'In the last few hours, a denial of service (DDoS) attack has been identified on a communications provider which, as a result, has for a short time prevented access to a number of sites, including government sites,' Israel's National Cyber Directorate (INCD) said on Twitter.

The Directorate did not provide any other details on the cyber incident, but said that normal operations were quickly resumed.

A senior Israeli defence source told Israeli publication Haaretz that the hack was the "largest-ever" cyberattack carried out against Israel.

The websites of the ministries of health, justice, interior, and welfare, as well as the Prime Minister's Office, were all attacked, according to the publication.

The cyber actors targeted websites with the .gov.il domain, which is used by the Israeli government for its websites, apart from those related to defence.

The Haaretz source also said that the attack was likely carried out by a state actor or a large organisation, although that has yet to be proven as officials are currently investigating the attack.

NetBlocks, a web monitoring group, said late Monday that Israel's government network was unreachable worldwide late Monday and that the attacks on Israeli telecommunications carriers Bezeq and Cellcom were to blame for the widespread outage.

Israel's Ministry of Communications said it reviewed the situation with the emergency services following a widespread targeting of government websites.

According to Haaretz, the INCD and the Ministry of Defence jointly declared a state of emergency after the incident to assess the extent of damage to vital Israeli websites and government infrastructure, such as Israel's electricity and water suppliers.

DDoS attacks aim to flood websites with traffic, thereby overloading their ability to process the messages and leaving genuine users unable to access them.

The huge volume of traffic in such attacks usually comes in the form of fake packets, requests for connections, and incoming messages.

Hackers linked to Iran have been blamed for previous attacks on Israeli websites.

Israeli publication The Jerusalem Post claimed that the latest cyberattack was carried out by the Black Shadow group, which is closely linked to Iran.

While INCD did not confirm that claim, The Jerusalem Post stated that the attack may have been carried out in revenge for an alleged attempted sabotage on Iran's Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Iran and Israel are engaged in a covert war that encompasses cyber strikes as well as physical site targeting.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards stated on Sunday that they had launched missiles against an Israeli 'strategic centre' in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil.

However, Kurdish officials in control of the Erbil region denied Israel had any site there.

The missile attack happened about a week after two Iranian commanders were killed in a rocket attack in Syria, which Iran blamed on Israel.

In 2020, a cyber attack allegedly carried out by Israel-backed hackers caused extensive fires and an explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran.

The attack was carried out in retaliation for alleged attempts by Tehran to hack into Israel's water infrastructure in April 2020, an effort that was spoiled by Israeli cyber defences.

In 2010, the Stuxnet virus, which is thought to have been jointly developed by the US and Israel, was used to attack the Natanz facility. During the attack, the virus caused around 1,000 centrifuges to spin out of control and damaged the equipment.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Security bug in Linux kernel netfilter lets attackers gain root access

Automotive components supplier Denso confirms cyber attack

More on Public Sector

Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace
Strategy

Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace

VMware
clock 16 March 2022 • 3 min read
It could take "months" before project requirements are known after signing a contract, said Yvonne Gallagher, digital director of the National Audit Office
Government

Senior civil servants don't understand IT needs before signing contracts

Failure to understand project requirements early on leads to delayed delivery and increased costs

Dev Kundaliya
clock 09 March 2022 • 3 min read
DWP is working with other government entities, including the Department for Education, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and HMRC
Government

DWP kicks off massive cross-government data sharing project

The project aims to make it easier to respond to changes in the labour market

Dev Kundaliya
clock 17 February 2022 • 2 min read