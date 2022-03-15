Two days to go: Learn where tech and climate meet at Tech Impact

Sustainability and ESG are becoming the focus of governments and organisations of all sizes, and the tech sector is no exception. But while the topic is becoming more prevalent, what it means to the tech and IT community remains as vague and elusive as ever, leaving many asking questions.

IT leaders today wonder how they can - or if they should - marry sustainability with IT; what they can do to make their own organisation more sustainable; and what impact that will have on performance. There are difficult questions to ask and answer around eco-friendly supply chains, and how to contribute to the wider fight against climate change on a regional, national or global scale.

These are important topics, and we'll be considering all of them at Tech Impact - a free virtual half-day event with speakers from Birmingham City University, GiffGaff, Capgemini and more. It's time for every IT professional - from the help desk to the CIO - to step up and do their part.

Join us and your peers virtually from 10am on Thursday for an eclectic range of sessions by industry leaders and experts with a wealth of experience and knowledge. We'll look at important subjects like how to approach a net zero strategy; climate transparency; and e-waste, as well as hearing from the IT professionals who've already been there and done that successfully.

If you're still unsure as to what your organisation's first or next step should be, and what it will take to comply with - or even exceed - international carbon neutral and net-zero targets, then join us at Computing's CIPD-accredited Tech Impact for a clear view of the path forward.