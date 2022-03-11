Google makes $3m investment to improve cloud data portability

Data migration can be difficult for those without high-speed internet, unlimited mobile data plans, or extra storage on personal devices
Google has committed $3 million over the next five years, as well as hundreds of hours of its engineers' time, to improve data portability in the cloud.

People want the ability to use multiple online services without worrying about losing their contacts, emails, images, and other data if they close an account or transfer to a new provider, the search giant...

