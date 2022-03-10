Nominate yourself or a colleague for Computing's IT Leaders 100 2022!

Computing is now gathering submissions for its IT Leaders 100, the UK's definitive list of senior IT professionals.

The list is open to IT professionals from all sectors, and every size of organisation, from start-ups to enterprises.

It will be featured on Computing throughout the rest of the year and will prove to be a real marker of excellence, with only the cream of the industry selected to be part of the list.

It is assembled by the Computing editorial team and other industry experts.

It's impossible to list all the eligible job titles, with role descriptions so fluid in the industry, but broadly speaking the list is open to professionals at director level and above.

The questionnaire takes only a few minutes to complete, and every entry will be carefully considered. So nominate yourself or a colleague today, and tell your contacts to do the same!

