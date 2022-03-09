Internet backbone provider Lumen leaves Russia

The firm, with clients including Rostelecom and TransTelekom, intends to cease all commercial activities as soon as possible
Lumen Technologies, a global provider of internet infrastructure, has terminated its operations in Russia. The company said it is quitting the country over concerns of an 'increased security risk',...
