To mark this truly important day, we are delighted to inform you that nominations are open for the Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2022! So if you work with women in the tech industry who should be rewarded for their hard work, we want to hear all about it!



These Awards are perhaps some of the most important we run at Computing; not only because they recognise top-performing women from across the technology space, but also because they provide inspiration for younger women looking to build a career in our industry. They are designed to help move us as an sector towards a place where women are equally represented, by recognising and promoting talented women and their allies. IT is a place for women, and can lead to rewarding, fulfilling careers for everyone.

The Women in Tech Excellence Awards are now in their sixth year and have already celebrated the achievements of over 1,200 women in front of more than 2,000 people. And we don't just shout about this success at the Awards themselves; we also publish videos, galleries and articles from the event on Computing , to ensure that hundreds of thousands of people can see for themselves the talent that's out there.

All categories are free to enter; you can nominate both your colleagues and yourself. For more information on this year's nomination process and to nominate, please visit the website.