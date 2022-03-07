Open source community could drop support for Russian processors

Users discussing the issue on GitHub seem split between ethics and the paradigm of open source
The creators of the widely used OpenBLAS (Basic Linear Algebra Subprograms) library are considering removing code optimisations for Russian-made Elbrus E2000 processors, on the grounds that they will be...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders