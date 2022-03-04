Russia blocks Apple's App Store, report

Russia has blocked access to Apple's iOS App store, according to reports by security researchers on Twitter, meaning that iPhone users in the country can no longer download or update news apps or VPNs, unless they already have a VPN installed and can route the request through another territory's servers.

The news was reported by security expert and early Tor Project member Runa Sandvik, who said: "Russia has blocked the App Store. That means people can't install any new apps, including news and VPN solutions. I suspect this means app and software updates are blocked as well."

Apple's App Store does seem to be accessible via VPN, according to one person who said he'd managed to connect to the App Store from outside the country using a VPN service's exit server in Russia.

Other people on the social media site commented that Apple's policy of not allowing sideloading of apps makes such actions easier, as users must go through the App Store. Google Play is also reported to be blocked in Russia, but Android users can download and install .apk packages from other sources.

On Tuesday, Apple decided to withdraw all products from sale in the Russia from its website - the company does not operate physical stores in the country. Other tech firms have also taken a tough line with the country, withdrawing products, services and advertising opportunities for Russia's state-run media.

In December, Russia sought to prevent citizens from using the privacy network Tor, blocking the Tor Project website and requiring ISPs to take down Tor network traffic. However, access to Tor is still possible via bridges, and the Tor Project said it has seen a spike in traffic from Russia and Ukraine since the invasion.

Sandvik said: "A growing number of people in Russia and Ukraine are using @torproject to communicate, access news, and get around censorship. You can help them by setting up a Tor bridge".

The BBC's website has also been blocked by Russia, and the Corporation is now using short wave broadcasting to reach citizens in Russia and Ukraine.