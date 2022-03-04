Researchers warn of malicious typosquatting packages making their way into open source repositories

clock • 2 min read
Researchers warn of increase in malicious typosquatting packages making their way into open source repositories
Image:

Researchers warn of increase in malicious typosquatting packages making their way into open source repositories

Malicious typosquatting packages prey on naive users or developers who make a slight typographical error

Researchers at software supply chain management firm Sonatype have warned that attackers are increasingly using malicious 'typosquatting' packages infiltrating open source repositories to steal confidential data from victims.

In a blog post detailing their findings, Sonatype researcher Ax Sharma said they had discovered 130 typosquatting packages on the JavaScript package manager npm and a dozen malicious packages on Python Package Index (PyPI).

Typosquatting, also known as URL hijacking, is a sort of cybersquatting that targets users who type a website address incorrectly into their  browser.

Malicious typosquatting packages prey on a naive user or a developer making a slight typographical error, eventually leading to them downloading the malicious package instead of the one they had intended to install.

In one such finding, Sonatype researchers identified a malicious typosquat called "collored", in imitation of the official "colored" package.

While the official package is a simple library for colour and terminal formatting, the collored package launches a malicious executable on the infected device.

However, the researchers found that the collored package does not include the EXE file but instead sends an HTTP request to a hardcoded rentry[.]co link.

The collored package is now being tracked as sonatype-2022-1141 by the researchers.

Not all malicious libraries use the typosquatting technique. Another package found by Sonatype last week, named "huehuehuehue" (sonatype-2022-1142) comes with a base64 string and launches a bind shell on the user's system, to which the attacker will be able to connect.

The researchers also uncovered the "aiohttp-socks4" PyPI package, which looks to be an effort to revive the trojanised package "aiohttp-socks5".

Additionally, they discovered eight PyPI packages that targeted Azure developers and environments via dependency confusion.

Last month, DevOps security firm JFrog said that they had discovered and assisted in the removal of another batch of 25 malicious JavaScript libraries that had made their way to the official npm package registry with the intent of stealing Discord tokens and environment variables from compromised systems.

All 25 libraries were named after more popular libraries, with the makers obviously intending that developers would include them in their projects by mistyping names or not properly studying a package's origin.

Seventeen of them were intended to steal Discord access tokens from machines where malicious code was run.

Three packages also enabled attackers to execute their own commands on the user's machine using Python code or shell commands.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Hackers warn Nvidia to open-source their GPU drivers or face data leak

Interview: WeShape, DevOps Excellence Awards finalist

More on Open Source

vCenter Converter was a free programme that could create a virtual version of a physical computer
Business Software

VMware goes a bit less virtual with removal of vCenter Converter

The tool used legacy technology which had associated security risks, but a replacement is on the way

Dev Kundaliya
clock 07 February 2022 • 2 min read
Local councils are failing to adopt open standards, report
Public Sector

Local councils are failing to adopt open standards, report

Local authorities still don't use common components or open source despite - or perhaps because of - increased strictures

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 02 February 2022 • 2 min read
Is it time for open source to be treated as a public good?
Open Source

Is it time for open source to be treated as a public good?

Open source is everywhere, including critical infrastructure. Should governments be playing more of a role in its governance?

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 21 January 2022 • 6 min read