'At Audi we have room for all kinds of clouds, the company is really big!' - Q&A with Sebastian Kister, team lead and platform owner, Kubernetes and Public Clouds, Audi AG

Sebastian Kister, team lead and platform owner, Kubernetes and Public Clouds at car maker Audi will be speaking at Computing's upcoming Deskflix event 'The Future of Hybrid & Multi Cloud' on the 22nd February.

The virtual event is free to senior IT professionals and registration is open now.

Kister's talk will be on 'Cultural Change, Open source and Kubernetes'.

"The session is about how and why we build communities, cross silo, cross brand and cross industry to create self sustainable ecosystems of enablement and innovation. A fully bled out Recruitment market forces companies to rethink culture, community and we will be looking at this from the perspective of the Kubernetes Competence Center at Audi," he told Computing.

Recruitment concerns are prevelant across the industry currently with Sainsbury's group CIO Phil Jordan recently admitting Computing that "it's never been tougher to recruit technology staff."

When asked which types of skills are becoming most important in IT, Kister stated that passion is more important. "Enable passionate people. Put people over processes, and skill will come along the way."

Kister went on to state that all types of cloud are in use across Audi due to its size. "At Audi there is room and best fits for all kind of clouds, the company is really big, you know," he said.

Discussing the technologies and trends which most excite him, he said: "The most exciting cloud trend right onw is cloud agnosticism. For the future it's the Kubernetes ecosystem."

