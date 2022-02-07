Join us in April to discuss the future of DevOps

Industry experts will cover the fundamentals and future of DevOps - including recruitment, culture change and the blending of AI and agile
The next event in the Deskflix calendar focuses on the future of DevOps and the innovation we can expect to see in the next year.

DevOps has grown swiftly over the past two years as even the most wary of companies was forced to understand what agile was all about. Now we are bringing together developers, directors, engineers, and programmers to network and engage, to help inspire the future of this blossoming industry.

With a focus on AI integration, security and sophistication of the everyday processes, Deskflix: The Future of DevOps will be the next instalment of our Deskflix series. Join us virtually for a day of discussion, learning and inspiration on Thursday 28th April.

The virtual event will give you the opportunity to hear from industry experts, leading partners, and your peers as we cover the fundamentals and future of DevOps - including how to build DevOps teams, recruiting skilled professionals in the midst of a talent crisis, and how AI and DevOps are coming together to change the face of the industry.

Available live or on-demand, you'll learn about best practices and common challenges, as well as gaining valuable lessons on how to approach your 2022 DevOps journey. You'll also have the chance to meet more than 200 of your fellow IT professionals from around the UK and earn CPD accreditation; all from joining the event online.

For more information and to secure your virtual seat, visit the website.

