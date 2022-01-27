US manufacturing faces critical shortage of semiconductors, says Department of Commerce

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
US manufacturing faces critical shortage of semiconductors, says Department of Commerce
Image:

US manufacturing faces critical shortage of semiconductors, says Department of Commerce

Industry has less than 5 days of supplies, compared with 40 in 2019

The US Department of Commerce has warned of a critical shortage of semiconductors. The federal agency says that the country holds only 5 days worth of inventory, compared with 40 in 2019. This follows...

More on Chips and Components

