EU court overturns $1.2 billion antitrust fine against Intel as company posts record fourth-quarter earnings

clock • 3 min read
EU court overturns $1.2 billion antitrust fine against Intel. Image Credit: Intel
Image:

EU court overturns $1.2 billion antitrust fine against Intel. Image Credit: Intel

European Commission penalised Intel in 2009 on the basis that the firm had unfairly tried to block rival Advanced Micro Devices

The Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-top court, has overturned a $1.2 billion (about £0.90 billion) antitrust fine that was levied against the US chipmaker Intel in 2009. The European...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

UK organisations told to bolster security amid Ukraine tensions

ServiceNow CEO turns down M&A suggestions with strong earnings

More on Strategy

Big Brother goes hybrid: why organisations can't afford to rely on employee surveillance
Strategy

Big Brother goes hybrid: why organisations can't afford to rely on employee surveillance

Andrew Filev
clock 27 January 2022 • 5 min read
Thinking big about the power of collaboration. Source: Vattenfall
Strategy

Why data governance is like Fight Club

When building a data-driven culture, there are some things you don't talk about, says Vattenfall's governance lead

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 26 January 2022 • 4 min read
Evolving rapidly doesn't have to mean rip and replace
Strategy

Digital transformation vs. continuity: how to win IT's biggest battle

Transformation is often at odds with continuity – but it doesn't have to be

Computing Staff
clock 11 January 2022 • 4 min read